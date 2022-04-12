SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Here’s how gas prices have changed in South Carolina in the last week

Federal Reserve officials are signaling they will take a more aggressive approach to fighting high inflation in the coming months. (CNN, NYSE)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Stacker) - The national average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $4.11, falling seven cents since last week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Carolina using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 11. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Click here to find the cheapest gas where you live.

Rising gas prices have caused financial hardship for 50% of Americans, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released over the weekend, with about one in five people reporting that burden as serious or severe.

Oil prices fell below $100 per barrel on Monday as COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the world’s largest oil exporter, weighed heavily on the global market. The spread of the coronavirus and weakened oil demand in China coincided with an announcement last week from the International Energy Agency that it would release 120 million barrels from emergency stockpiles. Authorities in Shanghai on Monday announced plans to lift restrictions in some residential areas.

South Carolina by the numbers

  • Current price: $3.75
  • Week change: -$0.10 (-2.7%)
  • Year change: +$1.17 (+45.4%)
  • Gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#40 highest among all states)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.12 (9/15/08)

Metros with most expensive gas in South Carolina

  1. Hilton Head-Bluffton: $3.94
  2. Florence: $3.87
  3. Charleston-North Charleston: $3.82
  4. Aiken-Edgfield County: $3.79
  5. Myrtle Beach: $3.75
  6. Spartanburg: $3.73
  7. Sumter: $3.71
  8. Rock Hill: $3.69
  9. Columbia: $3.67
  10. Greenville: $3.65

States with the most expensive gas

  1. California: $5.76
  2. Hawaii: $5.23
  3. Nevada: $5.11

States with the least expensive gas

  1. Missouri: $3.67
  2. Oklahoma: $3.67
  3. Kansas: $3.68

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

  1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
  2. California: $0.53
  3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

  1. Alaska: $0.0895
  2. Hawaii: $0.16
  3. Virginia: $0.162

GasBuddy said Monday its weekly survey of South Carolina gas stations found the average price for a gallon of gas in the state dropped by more than 10 cents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a man who died after a vehicle struck a tree on Johns Island this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island crash
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says the Limehouse bridge is closed in both directions due to...
FIRST ALERT: Accident on Main Road closes Limehouse Bridge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC offering no-cost STD testing on Tuesday
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they responded to a fire on Toby Road Tuesday...
Crews respond to house fire in McClellanville
Trident Medical Center will soon break ground on a new $12 million freestanding emergency room...
Trident Medical Center set to break ground on James Island ER