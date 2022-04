CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the Limehouse Bridge is closed in both directions because of an accident.

Authorities say the closure is due to a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Main Road.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Limehouse bridge is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident that happened on Main Road headed towards West Ashley. We will update once the roadway reopens. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/HPmQM08BAJ — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 12, 2022

