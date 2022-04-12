N. Charleston Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are searching for a missing man who may be in a dangerous situation.

Qasim Muhammad, 43, of North Charleston, was seen leaving Palmetto Behavioral Health where he was being treated, investigators say. He was then seen crossing over I-26 wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and blue pants with no shoes.

Muhammad stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 161 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators warn that anyone who sees him should use caution because of Muhammad’s belief that he is being followed.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call North Charleston Police Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

