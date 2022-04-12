Nearly 60 dogs seized from Charleston Co. home after homeowner unable to care for animals

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they have seized 57 dogs from a home after the homeowner had been hospitalized and unable to care for the animals.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office animal control unit responded to a home on the 7500 block of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area following a citizen complaint. When authorities arrived they reported observing dozens of dogs that were being kept outside and inside a home that was set up as a dog rescue operation.

“The homeowner had been hospitalized and was unable to care for the dogs,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the property and has worked throughout the day to seize approximately 57 dogs of various breeds and sizes.”

According to deputies, the condition of the dogs is being assessed, and the authorities involved are working to find housing for the animals at various organizations, primarily the Charleston Animal Society.

“No criminal charges have been filed at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. “The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has concerns about the condition or care of pets is asked to contact law enforcement rather than taking direct action. CCSO’s Animal Control Unit is specially trained to handle such incidents. In Charleston County, call dispatch at 843-743-7200.”

The Charleston Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston Animal Society, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary and Pet Helpers assisted in the effort.

