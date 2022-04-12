SC Lottery
Newborn surrendered to hospital staff under ‘safe haven’ law

According to social services, the baby boy was born April 8 weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.
According to social services, the baby boy was born April 8 weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – A newborn was handed over to officials in South Carolina under protection of the state’s Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The Greenwood County Department of Social Services is caring for the baby, who was given to medical professionals at Self Regional Medical Center.

According to social services, the baby boy was born April 8 weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

The child was turned over to hospital staff two days after he was born. Social services officials said the baby will be placed in a foster home.

South Carolina’s Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, allows a mother to surrender her unharmed newborn baby at a designated location without punishment. Babies up to 60 days old can be surrendered under this law.

“Daniel’s Law is intended to save babies,” the website of the South Carolina Department of Social Services reads. “It is not intended to hurt or punish anyone. It provides a safe option for mother and baby.”

