One of the ‘worst weeds in the world’ invading SC, GA

A field of cogongrass is pretty to look at, but dangerous to have on your property.
A field of cogongrass is pretty to look at, but dangerous to have on your property.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cogongrass is classified as “one of the 10 worst weeds in the world” according to forestry experts and you may not realize it’s a weed at first. The dangerous, invasive plant has spread across multiple southern states including South Carolina and Georgia.

Cogongrass looks like attractive, wispy grass that produces white, fluffy seed heads between April and June. While it may look pretty, a single cogongrass seed head can carry 3,000 seeds that blow in the wind.

The invasive weed is extremely flammable, so it’s very dangerous in areas with a heightened risk for fire. It displaces native plants that birds and small animals need for shelter or food. It also invades pastures and is inedible to livestock, experts at Clemson say.

The Georgia Forestry Commission said cogongrass was accidentally introduced to the U.S. in 1912 through shipments from Japan.

Since then, it has infested over a million acres of land in the southeast.

The University of Georgia’s Bugwood Network says small areas of infestation around your home can be treated with glyphosate herbicide solution in early fall.

Experts in South Carolina and Georgia will investigate reports of cogongrass for free and ask you to let them know if you see it.

If you are in South Carolina and suspect you have cogongrass, click here to report it.

If you are in Georgia and suspect you have cogongrass, click here to report it.

