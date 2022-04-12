Police investigate apparent drowning in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an apparent drowning Sunday night.

The North Charleston Police Department says they responded to Midland Park Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday where officers located two men laying on top of a capsized paddle boat.

A report states members of the North Charleston Fire Department pulled the men in and were told a third man was on the boat when it capsized.

The Charleston County Dive Team was called to the scene and was able to locate the man.

The victim’s name has not been released.

