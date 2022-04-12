Police search for missing man who claimed to be in danger
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are trying to locate a man they say disappeared after making a disturbing phone call to a family member.
Anthony G. Britt, 42, of North Charleston, placed a phone call to his sister stating that his safety was in jeopardy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Britt’s belongings were found in a grassy area in front of the Hawthorn Suites.
There was no sign of him, however.
Britt stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has black hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.
