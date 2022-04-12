SC Lottery
Police search for missing man who claimed to be in danger

Anthony Britt telephoned his sister to say his safety was in jeopardy before disappearing,...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are trying to locate a man they say disappeared after making a disturbing phone call to a family member.

Anthony G. Britt, 42, of North Charleston, placed a phone call to his sister stating that his safety was in jeopardy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Britt’s belongings were found in a grassy area in front of the Hawthorn Suites.

There was no sign of him, however.

North Charleston Police say Anthony Britt telephoned his sister to say his safety was in...
Britt stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has black hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

