SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Registered sex offender sentenced to 6 years on new exploitation charges

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Jon St. Jean pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count...
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Jon St. Jean pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A registered sex offender in Berkeley County has been sentenced to six years on new charges.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Jon St. Jean pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office about child sexual abuse material being uploaded from an account in South Carolina.

A report states that investigators were able to obtain subscriber information, which led them to St. Jean’s home in Berkeley County. 

According to authorities, investigators found additional files of child sexual abuse material on St. Jean’s cell phone. 

“St. Jean stated he was responsible for the files,” the attorney general’s office said. “St. Jean was already on the sex offender registry for a previous offense.”

“Judge Jefferson sentenced St. Jean to six years in prison. He forfeited his electronic device,” the attorney general’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a man who died after a vehicle struck a tree on Johns Island this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island crash
Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at...
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Shem Creek has been the subject of many of the complaints...
Mount Pleasant leaders discuss program to reduce noise
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they have seized 57 dogs from a home...
Nearly 60 dogs seized from Charleston Co. home after homeowner unable to care for animals
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom