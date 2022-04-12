Registered sex offender sentenced to 6 years on new exploitation charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A registered sex offender in Berkeley County has been sentenced to six years on new charges.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Jon St. Jean pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office about child sexual abuse material being uploaded from an account in South Carolina.

A report states that investigators were able to obtain subscriber information, which led them to St. Jean’s home in Berkeley County.

According to authorities, investigators found additional files of child sexual abuse material on St. Jean’s cell phone.

“St. Jean stated he was responsible for the files,” the attorney general’s office said. “St. Jean was already on the sex offender registry for a previous offense.”

“Judge Jefferson sentenced St. Jean to six years in prison. He forfeited his electronic device,” the attorney general’s office said.

