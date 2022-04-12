SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston

O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of the Glenn McConnell Residence Hall.(Google Maps)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death of a student at the Colleton of Charleston.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the student as 19-year-old Benjamin B. Wills III from Bethesda, Md. The cause of death is currently pending

O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of the Glenn McConnell Residence Hall.

SLED officials said they were requested to investigate by the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Chip Searson.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a man who died after a vehicle struck a tree on Johns Island this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island crash
Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at...
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel

Latest News

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Anthony Britt telephoned his sister to say his safety was in jeopardy before disappearing,...
Police search for missing man who claimed to be in danger
Qasim Muhammad, 43, of North Charleston, was last seen crossing over I-26 and may be in a...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing vulnerable adult
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police search for man who told family he was in danger
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police search for missing vulnerable adult