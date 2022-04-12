SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death of a student at the Colleton of Charleston.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the student as 19-year-old Benjamin B. Wills III from Bethesda, Md. The cause of death is currently pending

O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of the Glenn McConnell Residence Hall.

SLED officials said they were requested to investigate by the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Chip Searson.

