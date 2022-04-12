Stoplight being designed for busy Goose Creek intersection

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working together to put up a stoplight at St. James Avenue at Myers Road where residents have reported multiple accidents.

There are a few neighborhoods off of that road, and people in the area were excited to hear about the project. The actual project likely won’t be completed until the end of 2023, but the plans are in motion.

Thomas Garter lives nearby and says the sooner a light is put up the better.

“It’s hectic in the morning and the late afternoon coming from work. I have seen several accidents,” Garter said.

SCDOT officials said a traffic analysis found the volume in that area is too high, so a signal has been approved and is in the design phase.

Construction will likely begin in October and could take up to 15 months.

Caleb and Allen are friends who like to play basketball at a nearby church after school, and they say they have seen accidents happen at the intersection, and people often cut through the church parking lot to avoid the line of cars.

“There’s traffic, and every time we play they cut through [the parking lot] instead of waiting. I’ve seen a lot of accidents,” Caleb said.

“The bus will be super late to school due to the accidents,” Allen said.

The department of transportation will build a mast arm style light which will cost between $250,000 and $350,000. SCDOT and Goose Creek have agreed to share the cost with the department of transportation building the standard steel poles for the traffic signals.

The city is interested in having mast arms extend over the intersection to which the signals would be mounted. Goose Creek has agreed to pay for the mast arms.

“I’ve been waiting to see our light here since I was 6, because I’ve lived here for a while with the traffic and accidents. I just hope they get better,” said Caleb.

The project is on Tuesday night’s Goose Creek City Council meeting agenda with the administration department expected to speak on the issue.

