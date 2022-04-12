SC Lottery
Teachers group calls on state lawmakers to address teacher shortages

By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s largest educator group gathered outside the State House Tuesday to call on state lawmakers to make easing teacher shortages across the state a priority.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association held its Teacher A.C.T. Day, laying out a three-step process they say would help the state recruit and retain teachers. Specifically, the group wants lawmakers to attract talent, compensate teachers and trust teachers.

“The reason why we’ve kind of focused on those three things is we believe the largest educational issue in our state right now with so many different things on the plate from student mental health to disrupted learning to school safety to facilities,” PSTA Governmental Affairs Director Patrick Kelly said. “All of those are important, but ultimately the single most important issue to address is our state’s growing teacher shortage.”

In early March, PSTA released information on a midyear update to a report from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement. CERRA had reported in November that the state’s schools began the current year with a record 1,033 vacant teaching positions. But the update found that total increased to 1,121, PSTA said.

“Since the start of the school year until February, 977 teachers left the classroom in South Carolina, and that’s an exceptional statistic because if a teacher leaves the classroom mid-year they can have their teaching license suspended for up to a year,” Kelly said. “So they’re not just leaving their current employment. They are potentially walking away from the profession altogether.”

