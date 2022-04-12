SC Lottery
Tony Madlock leaves SC State after 1 season for Alabama State

South Carolina State head coach Tony Madlock directs the team against Duke during an NCAA...
South Carolina State head coach Tony Madlock directs the team against Duke during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - After just 1 season at South Carolina State, head basketball coach Tony Madlock is leaving the Bulldogs to become the new head coach at Alabama State.

Madlock agreed to a new deal with the school on Monday afternoon and was introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs had one of the best turnarounds in the country last season going 15-16 after winning just 1 game the year before.

The coach won’t be making the move alone. Tony’s son TJ who was named 3rd team All-MEAC and to the conference’s all rookie team last year entered the transfer portal on Monday and will be making the move to Alabama State along with his dad it was announced on Tuesday. TJ led SC State in scoring and assists in 2021-22.

Madlock was hired by SC State last year after serving as an assistant coach at Memphis. He’s also worked as an assistant at Ole Miss.

The school has made no comment on the situation.

