Trident Medical Center set to break ground on James Island ER

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center will soon break ground on a new $12 million freestanding emergency room on James Island.

Trident Medical Center president and CEO, Christina Oh, says patients do better when they get care faster and right now James Island residents don’t have access to 24/7 emergency services. In 2018 Trident filed an application for a certificate of need to build the freestanding ER. Now almost three years later they will break ground Monday.

The location will have 11 beds, a trauma bay, in-house diagnostic labs, and even telemedicine technology. The purpose of this project is to provide both urgent and emergent care by board-certified physicians to the residents of James Island. Patients will either be treated and discharged, or treated, stabilized, and transferred to another facility for further care.

With the telemedicine they provide, if a patient were having stroke-like symptoms physicians would wheel a camera bedside, connect with a neurologist, and they’ll be examined virtually.

This will be Trident’s 4th free-standing ER location and they say the motive behind these centers is traffic and the growing Charleston population.

“It’s important for a few reasons, number one we are bringing emergency care to underserved communities. But number two as the population throughout the low country grows, it’s important for people to have access to emergency care without having to drive a long distance to a hospital,” Oh says.

The new James Island free-standing ER will be located at 945 Folly Road, and they plan on opening its doors for 24/7 care next spring.

