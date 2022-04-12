SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Upstate man sentenced after ‘reign of terror’ including home invasions, kidnappings

Tracy Parsons
Tracy Parsons(Solicitor's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was sentenced to prison time this week for a crime spree the solicitor’s office called a three-month ‘reign of terror.’

Between early September and late November 2020, Tracy Parsons of Whitmire committed five separate burglaries. In one of the cases, he robbed an elderly Laurens County woman at knifepoint, cut her, and tied her up before stealing her car.

In another home invasion, he tied up a Newberry County couple and stole their car.

He was finally caught after he tried to run from police during a traffic stop on Nov. 19, 2020.

On Monday, Parsons pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • two counts of first-degree burglary
  • three counts of armed robbery
  • three counts of kidnapping
  • three counts of second-degree burglary (nonviolent)
  • one count of failure to stop for blue lights
  • one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon

He had three prior convictions for theft-related crimes. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.

Parsons is 55 years old.

“I cannot say enough about the hard work and cooperation between Sheriff Reynolds and Sheriff Foster, and their investigators, in making sure this violent criminal is effectively in prison for the rest of his life,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “My office will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our law enforcement officers to make sure we are getting violent career criminals like Tracy Parsons off the streets and out of our communities.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a man who died after a vehicle struck a tree on Johns Island this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island crash
Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at...
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley

Latest News

The Palmetto State Teachers Association held its Teacher A.C.T. Day at the State House in...
Teachers group demands state lawmakers act to address teacher shortages
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Shem Creek has been the subject of many of the complaints...
Mount Pleasant leaders discuss program to reduce noise
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they have seized 57 dogs from a home...
Nearly 60 dogs seized from Charleston Co. home after homeowner unable to care for animals
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Jon St. Jean pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count...
Registered sex offender sentenced to 6 years on new exploitation charges