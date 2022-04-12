Upstate man sentenced after ‘reign of terror’ including home invasions, kidnappings

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was sentenced to prison time this week for a crime spree the solicitor’s office called a three-month ‘reign of terror.’

Between early September and late November 2020, Tracy Parsons of Whitmire committed five separate burglaries. In one of the cases, he robbed an elderly Laurens County woman at knifepoint, cut her, and tied her up before stealing her car.

In another home invasion, he tied up a Newberry County couple and stole their car.

He was finally caught after he tried to run from police during a traffic stop on Nov. 19, 2020.

On Monday, Parsons pleaded guilty to the following charges:

two counts of first-degree burglary

three counts of armed robbery

three counts of kidnapping

three counts of second-degree burglary (nonviolent)

one count of failure to stop for blue lights

one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon

He had three prior convictions for theft-related crimes. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.

Parsons is 55 years old.

“I cannot say enough about the hard work and cooperation between Sheriff Reynolds and Sheriff Foster, and their investigators, in making sure this violent criminal is effectively in prison for the rest of his life,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “My office will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our law enforcement officers to make sure we are getting violent career criminals like Tracy Parsons off the streets and out of our communities.”

