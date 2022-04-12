Warm and dry today with high pressure in control!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain in control for most of the week, bringing with it more sunshine and warmer temperatures. After a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, temperatures soar into the low 80 this afternoon. We remain in the 80s through the weekend with rain and storm chances on the way up. A cold front will approach the area on Thursday and will stall nearby through the weekend, bringing with it a few showers and storms. Not a washout each day.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 84, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. An Isolated Storm. High 83, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 62.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Possible. High 79, Low 63.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Possible. High 78, Low 61.

