SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

AARP warns of emerging gift card scams

Next time you go to the grocery story and buy a card, and you know there’s money on it,...
Next time you go to the grocery story and buy a card, and you know there’s money on it, scammers can steal your money once you get home.(Provided)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Graduation season is right around the corner, and you might be looking for the perfect gift.

An easy present might be a gift card, but now, experts are warning that yours might be compromised before you even take it off the shelf. Experts with AARP are saying you might want to think about grabbing the third or fourth and making sure it doesn’t look like it’s been tampered with.

But that’s not all.

Next time you go to the grocery story and buy a card, and you know there’s money on it, scammers can steal your money once you get home. A whopping 73 million Americans have experienced some sort of gift card fraud. The Federal Trade Commission also reports $233 million in losses just last year.

Fraud prevention experts say if someone contacts you and asks you to use a gift card to pay a utility bill, pay a fee to claim a prize or pay an upfront fee for a service or product, whatever you do, don’t do that.

They’re also saying scammers will hack into your emotions and make you miss the red flags.

“A scammer knows that if they can get the target into a heightened emotional state, that person has a harder time accessing logical thinking,” says Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Prevention Programs with AARP. “If you get a communication that immediately makes you anxious worried or excited like hey you won a million dollars in a lottery, that’s a sign.”

While a third of consumers have been targeted by a gift card scam, younger adults are actually the target more often than older adults.

Stokes says these scams are preventable, and you can find help buy contacting the AARP by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston
David Lee Newman (left) and Payton Lee Tyson (right), both 18, were charged with conspiracy to...
2 suspects arrested ahead of planned robbery, police say
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

These two phases will complete the town’s second-largest recreation complex, behind Park West...
Next phases of Carolina Park Recreation Complex to expand youth sports in Mount Pleasant
Mayor Will Haynie and Mount Pleasant Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to...
Mount Pleasant mayor, town council pass program to reduce noise
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
Lauren Folk
SLED: Elementary afterschool program employee grabbed 4-year-old’s face, pushed him