Charleston County Public Library partners with DHEC now that many testing sites closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has begun scaling back on their COVID-19 testing sites now that home tests are in high demand.

Even though most DHEC locations are closed, they are using community partners to distribute rapid test kits.

DHEC has partnered with the Charleston County Public Library to distribute tests to the community. Natalie Hauff, Deputy Director with the Charleston County Public Library says, the partnership is fitting because it’s their job to connect the community with available resources.

“There’s so much that we have to offer them, and we have so many community resources and partners, so we feel like it’s our job to be that catalyst to help people get to those resources,” Hauff said.

With over 30 DHEC testing sites now closed in about 13 South Carolina counties, Hauff says Charleston County Public Library locations are a great option to pick up free rapid tests.

The first time DHEC and CCPL partnered to distribute tests only so many people could attend because it was a one-day event.

Now, the process is simple, and tests will be available at select library locations daily until supplies run out.

To pick up these free test kits, one must be 18 or older, one test per person, and no paperwork is needed.

COVID-19 Rapid Tests will be distributed at the following locations:

· Baxter-Patrick James Island – 1858 South Grimball Rd, Charleston / 843-795-6679

· Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews – 1735 N. Woodmere Dr / 843-766-2546

· John L. Dart – 1067 King Street / 843-722-7550

· John’s Island – 3531 Maybank Hwy / 843-559-1945

· McClellanville – 222 Baker St. / 843-887-3699

· Otranto Road – 2261 Otranto Rd, North Charleston / 843-572-4094

· St. Paul’s Hollywood – 5130 HWY 165, Hollywood / 843-889-3300

