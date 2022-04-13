The Citadel beats CofC for first time in 8 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. – In a game that saw three lead changes in the final four innings, it was The Citadel that come through with a three-run eighth inning to defeat the College of Charleston, 8-6, Tuesday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 8, College of Charleston 6

Records: College of Charleston (19-13), The Citadel (18-13)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Charleston leads 56-42

How it Happened

The Cougars struck first as Tyler Sorrentino started the game with a triple and scored on a Trotter Harlan single to the right side.

CofC added to the lead in the 5th inning on a two-run double from Sam Cochrane.

The Bulldogs answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Wesley Lane and Dylan Costa started the inning with walks, and Tilo Skole’s sacrifice bunt was thrown away, scoring Lane.

With two outs, Cole Simpson ripped a two-run double into the right field corner.

The Citadel took the lead in the sixth inning after Travis Lott was hit by a pitch and Lane walked to start the inning. Costa scored a run with a grounder to the right side and Skole followed with a RBI single up the middle.

CofC got a run back in the seventh inning on a RBI single to left from Harlan.

With two outs in the eighth, the Cougars got a RBI triple from Cam Dean to tie the game, then scored the go ahead run on a throwing error on a bunt.

The Bulldogs came back in the home half of the inning as Dominick Poole was hit by a pitch and sacrificed to second by Costa. Skole followed with a single to left to put runners on the corners.

Ryan McCarthy followed with a double just inside the bag at third to score Poole. When the ball was misplayed, Skole was able to slide home safely with what turned out to be the game-winning run.