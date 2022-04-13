City of Beaufort raises more than $50K for Ukrainian sister city

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Beaufort says more than $52,000 in donations have been raised for its sister city in western Ukraine.

The city says donations made to its Pride of Place fund will be sent to help the city of Ostroh in western Ukraine as it deals with a refugee crisis.

Beaufort’s Mayor Stephen Murray reached out to Ostroh’s mayor in March to see how the city could help Ostroh.

Ostroh’s Mayor Yurii Yahodka said any donations would help feed and shelter refugees coming from other areas of the country and help supply the military with various needs.

The city says more than $31,000 has been raised through donations.

Another $22,000 has been donated to the fund through sales of a pin designed by glass artist Greg Rawls and sold through the Thibault Gallery on Bay Street.

“We are so gratified by the outpouring of support for Ostroh,” Murray said. “We thank everyone who has donated to this worthy cause. We’re very grateful to Greg Rawls and Eric and Mary Thibault for offering this beautiful pin for sale. It’s just a great way to show your support for Ukraine, and all it has endured.”

Beaufort city officials say they plan to transfer approximately $40,000 of the funds to a special account set up for Ostroh with the rest of the funds being transferred at the end of the campaign or used to ship supplies to the Ukrainian city.

