Emails show Charleston Co. School District board member raising discrimination concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emails obtained exclusively by Live 5 News show a Charleston County School board member raising concerns about the district’s hiring process.

In August, board member Dr. Helen Frazier emailed then Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait raising concerns about several promotions and hirings that took place. In a reply email, Postlewait called the accusations “very serious” and promised to have the legal team investigate.

Meanwhile, emails show Frazier had asked for a discussion of the hiring process to be placed on a school board agenda and talked about in a public session. She says that the request was supported by two other board members, but it was never placed on an agenda and the discussion was never had.

On April 5, the district confirmed an outside law firm was hired to do a review of the district’s hiring process, but the results of the review have not been seen by the public or by Frazier.

This is not the first time Frazier has raised concerns about how the district hires and promotes employees. In 2002, when she was a CCSD employee, she filed a lawsuit against the district alleging she was passed over for a promotion for a less qualified white candidate.

She says the public needs to see the results of that review.

“I have requested a copy of that study and I have yet to receive a reply to my request,” Frazier said. “I think the public should know the results of the of the study or the investigation and how much we paid this individual to come from out of town to provide the information.”

Frazier’s 2002 case was ultimately settled but she says the issue of discrimination and transparency is not.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.