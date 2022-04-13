Goose Creek officially votes to bring in largest commercial development in city’s history

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek continues to grow in terms of population, and Tuesday night the council officially voted to bring in the largest commercial development in the city’s history with a Springhill Suites which will be built in the Carnes Crossroads area.

“In a lot of areas, hotels are clamoring to go and build,” Mayor Gregory Habib said. “This hotel project is something that we worked on as a city and our staff. We did the feasibility study. We found the developer. We put the work in to create this opportunity.”

The city will be providing a few tax incentives to the hotel.

Habib says the hotel will bring in more businesses like stores and restaurants to Carnes Crossroads. Council is also spending city money to support that growth in a few other ways.

Leaders approved spending up to $100,000 on a stoplight at St. James Avenue and Myers Road. Although that money and project weren’t in the original yearly budget, Habib says it’s an important safety collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“They came to us and said,’ If at this time you want to commit, we’ll be happy to split the cost.’ And so we’re very happy to share those costs and to put up mast arms that are more functional, that are safer and that look better,” Habib said.

Habib says the police department has also grown in the past few years, from 70 to more than 80 officers. On Tuesday night, council approved an extra $35,000 to purchase 11 new patrol cars.

“So some of those 11 is growth. Some of it is replacement. Our problem is the same problem that every municipality has. And it’s interesting because you know, folks recognize that inflation is through the roof. But oftentimes folks don’t recognize that municipalities experience inflation as well,” Habib said.

He explained that the patrol car order has been cancelled a few times due to supply chain and inflation issues, and continues to come in over budget. Habib says the extra $35,000 will come from the city’s general fund.

Overall, the mayor says he is excited about the new business the hotel might bring.

“When you’re growing at the residential rate, you have to have proportionate commercial growth. And this is this is one thing towards that,” said Habib.

That Springhill Suites will be built on a plot of land off of Highway 17-A, and the city expects construction to start later this year.

