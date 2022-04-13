SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Goose Creek officially votes to bring in largest commercial development in city’s history

The City of Goose Creek continues to grow in terms of population, and Tuesday night the council...
The City of Goose Creek continues to grow in terms of population, and Tuesday night the council officially voted to bring in the largest commercial development in the city’s history with a Springhill Suites which will be built in the Carnes Crossroads area.(Live 5 News)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek continues to grow in terms of population, and Tuesday night the council officially voted to bring in the largest commercial development in the city’s history with a Springhill Suites which will be built in the Carnes Crossroads area.

“In a lot of areas, hotels are clamoring to go and build,” Mayor Gregory Habib said. “This hotel project is something that we worked on as a city and our staff. We did the feasibility study. We found the developer. We put the work in to create this opportunity.”

The city will be providing a few tax incentives to the hotel.

Habib says the hotel will bring in more businesses like stores and restaurants to Carnes Crossroads. Council is also spending city money to support that growth in a few other ways.

Leaders approved spending up to $100,000 on a stoplight at St. James Avenue and Myers Road. Although that money and project weren’t in the original yearly budget, Habib says it’s an important safety collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“They came to us and said,’ If at this time you want to commit, we’ll be happy to split the cost.’ And so we’re very happy to share those costs and to put up mast arms that are more functional, that are safer and that look better,” Habib said.

Habib says the police department has also grown in the past few years, from 70 to more than 80 officers. On Tuesday night, council approved an extra $35,000 to purchase 11 new patrol cars.

“So some of those 11 is growth. Some of it is replacement. Our problem is the same problem that every municipality has. And it’s interesting because you know, folks recognize that inflation is through the roof. But oftentimes folks don’t recognize that municipalities experience inflation as well,” Habib said.

He explained that the patrol car order has been cancelled a few times due to supply chain and inflation issues, and continues to come in over budget. Habib says the extra $35,000 will come from the city’s general fund.

Overall, the mayor says he is excited about the new business the hotel might bring.

“When you’re growing at the residential rate, you have to have proportionate commercial growth. And this is this is one thing towards that,” said Habib.

That Springhill Suites will be built on a plot of land off of Highway 17-A, and the city expects construction to start later this year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a man who died after a vehicle struck a tree on Johns Island this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island crash
Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at...
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley

Latest News

Hanahan fire officials say a police officer was transported to the hospital for smoke...
Officer transported to hospital for smoke inhalation following fire
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Shem Creek has been the subject of many of the complaints...
Mount Pleasant leaders pass program to reduce noise
A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they have seized 57 dogs from a home...
Nearly 60 dogs seized from Charleston Co. home after homeowner unable to care for animals