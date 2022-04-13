Missed Opportunities Haunt RiverDogs in 6-2 Loss to Fireflies

.Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs struggles with men on base continued in a 6-2 series-opening loss to the Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday night. The team mustered just two hits and went 1-14 with runners in scoring position as they were unable to capitalize on 12 walks. The game was played in front of 3,388 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The RiverDogs (2-2) had a golden opportunity to take the game’s first lead in the opening inning when Mason Auer started the game with a triple. However, the next three hitters each struck out to end the threat. That allowed Columbia (2-2) to take hold of the lead on Enrique Valdez’s RBI double in the second inning off of Ben Peoples.

Carter Jensen led off the third inning with a solo home run to double the Fireflies advantage. Later in the frame, Valdez again doubled home a run with two outs to make it 3-0 .

Charleston made a run in the fourth inning when Bobby Seymour reached on a strike three wild pitch and Carson Williams walked. Shane Sasaki put the RiverDogs on the board with a double into the left field corner that placed the tying run in scoring position. The next three batters all worked a walk, but Williams was picked off of third in the process, resulting in only one run scoring. With the bases loaded and one out, Auer struck out and Ryan Spikes tapped back to the mound to end the frame.

The final damage of the night for Columbia came in the sixth inning against reliever Anthony Molina. Three consecutive hitters drove in a run after a walk and single opened the frame.

Peoples took the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of work, while striking out five. Molina also allowed thre runs out of the pen. Over Galue tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to close the night. Columbia’s bullpen combined to blank the RiverDogs over the final 5.1 innings without allowing a hit.

The Fireflies Valdez led all hitters by going 2-3 with two doubles, a walk and three runs batted in. Omar Hernandez also has multiple hits and drove in one. The RiverDogs bottom three hitters in the lineup combined to draw eight walks. Auer and Sasaki tallied the only hits.

Ballpark Fun

On the first Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea of the season there were plenty of pups visible around the stadium throughout the night. Dogs of all breeds and sizes participated in various canine-themed games around the ballpark during inning breaks and on the video board.

The RiverDogs wand Fireflies return to action on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. for the second game of the series. RHP JJ Goss will start for the RiverDogs in a battle with Columbia RHP Ben Hernandez. The RiverDogs are teaming with several local organizations that provide autism care and resources for Autism Advocacy Night featuring a Pop It Toy giveaway and sensory-friendly game experience. Field View tickets are also $15 with promo code: WDO413 as part of Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed.

