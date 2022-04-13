SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant mayor, town council pass program to reduce noise

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mayor Will Haynie and Mount Pleasant Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to implement a 90-day noise ordinance pilot program effective May 1.

According to town leaders, the goal of the pilot program is to capture the data needed to modify the existing noise ordinance, a law which limits the allowable noise level at different times of day for the benefit of its citizens.

Town officials said the goal is to strike a balance between entertainment and improving the quality of life for residents.

“The data collected will include information regarding decibel level, exemptions, times, and measurements,” town officials said. “A measurement of 55 decibels from the property of the individual making the noise complaint will be a focus of the study.”

The current ordinance has been in place for over a decade and does not specify a specific number of what is considered too loud.

The sound would be measured from the property of the person making a complaint. There have been complaints town-wide about loud mufflers, leaf blowers, air conditioning systems, and backyard parties.

“The purpose of the noise ordinance is to eliminate the noise that keeps you from that quiet enjoyment of your property that you are guaranteed by law. We are hoping that 55 decibels will work, but before we pass a new ordinance, let’s conduct a data trial period and see what works,” Haynie said.

Police Chief Mark Arnold said that the pilot program will study excessive noises town wide and not every day temporary noises such as yard work and children playing outside.

