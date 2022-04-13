N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home

SC Lottery
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were found dead inside a house in the Whipper Barony neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were found dead inside a house in the Whipper Barony neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

A report states officers responded to a home on Hottinger Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.

Officers say they spoke with neighbors who stated they had not seen the man who lived at the house for several days and it was odd to not see the man outside.

The neighbors told officers the man was last seen with a woman and that she may have been staying at the home, the report states.

The report states officers jumped the backyard fence after being unable to make contact with anyone inside the home.

Officers found a man’s body laying on the dining room floor and a woman’s body lying in the bedroom with a firearm near the body, the report states. Their deaths were confirmed by EMS on the scene.

The victims have not yet been identified.

