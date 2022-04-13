Next phases of Carolina Park Recreation Complex to expand youth sports in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Council unanimously passed the funding of phase four of the Carolina Park Recreation Complex to be done at the same time as phase three.

These two phases will complete the town’s second-largest recreation complex, behind Park West Recreation Complex.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it’s been even a greater demand on our outdoor fields and recreation areas,” Councilmember Jake Rambo said. “People I think even more discovered the joy of outdoor exercise and outdoor activities, and our enrollments in our recreation programs are going up, and so this is gonna really fit those needs.”

Phase four will bring two additional full-sized soccer fields, an additional baseball field, a playground, an outdoor basketball court and two girls’ regulation softball fields.

It will be the first time the town is able to offer regulation softball fields to players. Rambo said in the past, softball fields in the town were used by both adult and youth softball leagues.

“The problem with that is the fences are very far; it’s a very large field,” Rambo said. “It doesn’t fit the needs of a youth girls softball program. This will actually fit those needs, and these girls and their coaches are super excited.”

There are currently four soccer fields, bathroom facilities, and parking at the complex. The new phase will add more parking to accommodate the new fields.

“We have people knocking down our doors every day wanting to rent fields and get their kids out there playing and all of these different teams and activities and programs, and we have not had enough space to fulfill all of those requests,” Rambo said.

The fields are located off Faison Road.

The two phases will cost about $9 million. Rambo said the park will benefit kids the most and will give more recreational resources to the north side of town.

Officials say construction on the new phases is scheduled to begin later this summer, and it should be completed by the fall of 2023.

The council voted on phase four during a meeting Tuesday night.

