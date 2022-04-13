SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Next phases of Carolina Park Recreation Complex to expand youth sports in Mount Pleasant

These two phases will complete the town’s second-largest recreation complex, behind Park West...
These two phases will complete the town’s second-largest recreation complex, behind Park West Recreation Complex.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Council unanimously passed the funding of phase four of the Carolina Park Recreation Complex to be done at the same time as phase three.

These two phases will complete the town’s second-largest recreation complex, behind Park West Recreation Complex.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it’s been even a greater demand on our outdoor fields and recreation areas,” Councilmember Jake Rambo said. “People I think even more discovered the joy of outdoor exercise and outdoor activities, and our enrollments in our recreation programs are going up, and so this is gonna really fit those needs.”

Phase four will bring two additional full-sized soccer fields, an additional baseball field, a playground, an outdoor basketball court and two girls’ regulation softball fields.

It will be the first time the town is able to offer regulation softball fields to players. Rambo said in the past, softball fields in the town were used by both adult and youth softball leagues.

“The problem with that is the fences are very far; it’s a very large field,” Rambo said. “It doesn’t fit the needs of a youth girls softball program. This will actually fit those needs, and these girls and their coaches are super excited.”

There are currently four soccer fields, bathroom facilities, and parking at the complex. The new phase will add more parking to accommodate the new fields.

“We have people knocking down our doors every day wanting to rent fields and get their kids out there playing and all of these different teams and activities and programs, and we have not had enough space to fulfill all of those requests,” Rambo said.

The fields are located off Faison Road.

The two phases will cost about $9 million. Rambo said the park will benefit kids the most and will give more recreational resources to the north side of town.

Officials say construction on the new phases is scheduled to begin later this summer, and it should be completed by the fall of 2023.

The council voted on phase four during a meeting Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston
David Lee Newman (left) and Payton Lee Tyson (right), both 18, were charged with conspiracy to...
2 suspects arrested ahead of planned robbery, police say
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Mayor Will Haynie and Mount Pleasant Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to...
Mount Pleasant mayor, town council pass program to reduce noise
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an...
Coroner identifies victim of apparent drowning in N. Charleston
The Mount Pleasant Police Department has adopted the community oriented policing philosophy of...
Working Wednesdays: Mount Pleasant Police Department hiring officers