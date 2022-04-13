Officer transported to hospital for smoke inhalation following fire

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan fire officials say a police officer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment complex in Hanahan Tuesday night.

It happened at the South Pointe Apartments on Murray Drive where crews found heavy smoke coming from an upstairs window at one of the buildings where firefighters encountered fire and heat in an attic.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

