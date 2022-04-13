SC Lottery
Officer transported to hospital for smoke inhalation following fire

Hanahan fire officials say a police officer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment complex in Hanahan Tuesday night.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan fire officials say a police officer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment complex in Hanahan Tuesday night.

It happened at the South Pointe Apartments on Murray Drive where crews found heavy smoke coming from an upstairs window at one of the buildings where firefighters encountered fire and heat in an attic.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

