SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally trafficked firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston
David Lee Newman (left) and Payton Lee Tyson (right), both 18, were charged with conspiracy to...
2 suspects arrested ahead of planned robbery, police say
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Mayor Will Haynie and Mount Pleasant Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to...
Mount Pleasant mayor, town council pass program to reduce noise
Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach...
Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say