Police investigating Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night on Kiki Way, police said.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said two people, a 14-year-old juvenile and an adult man were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charleston Police are investigating.

