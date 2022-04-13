Police investigating Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night on Kiki Way, police said.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said two people, a 14-year-old juvenile and an adult man were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charleston Police are investigating.
