SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED: Elementary afterschool program employee grabbed 4-year-old’s face, pushed him

Lauren Folk
Lauren Folk(Newberry Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an employee of an elementary afterschool program was arrested on Monday.

SLED says 35-year-old Lauren Folk was charged with third-degree assault and battery after an incident while she was employed by the Boys and Girls afterschool program at Reuben Elementary.

According to the arrest warrant for Folk, on Feb. 10 she grabbed the face of a 4-year-old child in her care and pushed him backward.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to help investigate the case on Feb. 14.

The School District of Newberry County released the following statement:

“The School District of Newberry County has a partnership with Boys and Girls Club to provide after school care at several school locations. The Boys and Girls Club employs their own individuals for the after school care.”

A spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands said they were made aware of the incident the day after it occurred. Folk was immediately suspended from the program on Feb. 11 and after an internal investigation, she was terminated on Feb. 24.

All staff with the Boys and Girls Club undergo thorough background checks and receive 20 hours of training annually. The program said the emotional and physical safety of participants is their top priority.

Folk worked for the Boys and Girls Club twice, once for a year from 2013 to 2014, and returned in August 2021 and worked with them leading up to her termination.

“We are very sorry for the incident that took place,” said Carter Clark, spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands. “This is not how we do business.”

Folk’s bond was set at $500 according to the Newberry County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston
David Lee Newman (left) and Payton Lee Tyson (right), both 18, were charged with conspiracy to...
2 suspects arrested ahead of planned robbery, police say
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Mayor Will Haynie and Mount Pleasant Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to...
Mount Pleasant mayor, town council pass program to reduce noise
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Working Wednesdays: Mount Pleasant Police Department hiring officers
Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an...
Coroner identifies victim of apparent drowning in N. Charleston