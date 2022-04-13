SLED: Elementary afterschool program employee grabbed 4-year-old’s face, pushed him

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an employee of an elementary afterschool program was arrested on Monday.

SLED says 35-year-old Lauren Folk was charged with third-degree assault and battery after an incident while she was employed by the Boys and Girls afterschool program at Reuben Elementary.

According to the arrest warrant for Folk, on Feb. 10 she grabbed the face of a 4-year-old child in her care and pushed him backward.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to help investigate the case on Feb. 14.

The School District of Newberry County released the following statement:

“The School District of Newberry County has a partnership with Boys and Girls Club to provide after school care at several school locations. The Boys and Girls Club employs their own individuals for the after school care.”

A spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands said they were made aware of the incident the day after it occurred. Folk was immediately suspended from the program on Feb. 11 and after an internal investigation, she was terminated on Feb. 24.

All staff with the Boys and Girls Club undergo thorough background checks and receive 20 hours of training annually. The program said the emotional and physical safety of participants is their top priority.

Folk worked for the Boys and Girls Club twice, once for a year from 2013 to 2014, and returned in August 2021 and worked with them leading up to her termination.

“We are very sorry for the incident that took place,” said Carter Clark, spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands. “This is not how we do business.”

Folk’s bond was set at $500 according to the Newberry County Detention Center.

