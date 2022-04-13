SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tigers Defeat USC Upstate 11-2

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers totaled 14 hits, including four by Max Wagner, in their 11-2 victory over USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the season series, improved to 20-12, while the Spartans fell to 18-15.

Blake Wright’s run-scoring single put the Tigers on top in the first inning, then they scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s two-run single and Wagner’s run-scoring triple. The Spartans responded with two two-out runs in the third inning.

Clemson answered with two runs of its own in the fourth inning, then Wagner hit a run-scoring groundout in the sixth inning. Wagner added a single in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, while Benjamin Blackwell went 3-for-4 with four runs.

Freshman righthander Casey Tallent (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Spartan starter Nate Payne (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded a run on three hits in the first inning.

The Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to play No. 23 Wake Forest in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a man who died after a vehicle struck a tree on Johns Island this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island crash
Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at...
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley

Latest News

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel beats CofC for first time in 8 years
Solid Pitching, Late Blasts Lift South Carolina Past UNF
South Carolina State head coach Tony Madlock directs the team against Duke during an NCAA...
Tony Madlock leaves SC State after 1 season for Alabama State
VIDEO: Belinda Bencic beats Ons Jabeur for Credit One Charleston Open Title
VIDEO: Belinda Bencic beats Ons Jabeur for Credit One Charleston Open Title