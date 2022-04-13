Working Wednesdays: Mount Pleasant Police Department hiring officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is recruiting people who seek a career in community service. The department employs 166 sworn officers and 23 civilian personnel. It is a nationally accredited agency, sanctioned by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has adopted the community oriented policing philosophy of service, which requires officers to work together with citizens to identify community problems, determine the underlying cause, and develop solutions.

Starting salaries range from $45,531 to $46,280 and require either a two or four year degree. You may apply by clicking the link.

