FIRST ALERT: Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of Ladson Road

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wednesday night crash on Ladson Road has a portion of the road closed near Dusty Lane early Thursday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday when a car struck a utility pole and caught on fire, bringing down power lines.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday morning the road remained closed.

Deputies say a portion of Ladson Road is closed after a car hit a utility pole and caught on fire Wednesday night. As of 6 a.m. the road was still closed so utility crews could make repairs.(Live 5)

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the road will remain closed until utility crews can repair the damage.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

