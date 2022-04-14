SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CUTE: Firefighters save baby owl that fell from nest

A firefighter holds the baby owl.
A firefighter holds the baby owl.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles Fire Department saved a baby owl that fell from its nest.

The baby got separated from its mom after taking a tumble from high atop a house in Woodland Hills.

The baby owl fell from its nest.
The baby owl fell from its nest.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

The people who live there found the little bird, and firefighters showed up to make sure the baby got back home safe and sound.

With a gentle touch – and a ladder – the feathered family was finally reunited.

The mother owl was reunited with her baby.
The mother owl was reunited with her baby.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
The Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in...
Police investigating Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley
Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an...
Coroner identifies victim of apparent drowning in N. Charleston
The City of Goose Creek continues to grow in terms of population, and Tuesday night the council...
Goose Creek officially votes to bring in largest commercial development in city’s history

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami....
Abortion ban after 15 weeks signed into law in Florida
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions awaits verdict
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion