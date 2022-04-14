FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-526 closes one eastbound lane near Wando Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 has closed one lane on the eastbound side near the Wando Bridge Thursday morning.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department tweeted about the crash just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

One lane on the westbound side had previously been closed, but traffic cameras show the lane has since reopened.

Traffic cameras in the area showed delays in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

