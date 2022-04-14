SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster signs bill on convention of states

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.
Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.(Live 5/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is now the latest state to call for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.

State lawmakers tailored their call for a convention to spending checks on the federal government, curbing the federal government’s jurisdiction and power and setting term limits for Congress.

About 18 other states, mostly Republican-led and concentrated in the South, have passed similar proposals.

Opponents of the call for a constitutional convention have argued that revisions to the constitution could put existing amendments at risk.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
The City of Goose Creek continues to grow in terms of population, and Tuesday night the council...
Goose Creek officially votes to bring in largest commercial development in city’s history
The Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in...
Police investigating Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley
Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an...
Coroner identifies victim of apparent drowning in N. Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster signs bill on convention of states
A Wednesday night crash on Ladson Road has a portion of the road closed near Dusty Lane early...
FIRST ALERT: Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of Ladson Road
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of Ladson Road
Ariel and Jerry Robinson
Food Network star, husband to appear in court today for child homicide case