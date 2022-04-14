SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Live 5 anchor among nine residents recognized by SC House of Representatives

The honorees were recognized for excellence in their professions and service to the community.
By Ann McGill
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several people from the Lowcountry were honored with resolutions from the South Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday.

Charleston Rep. Wendell Gilliard was joined by Berkeley Rep. Krystle Matthews, in recognizing the exceptional achievements and service of nine individuals who have earned the respect, gratitude, and recognition of South Carolina.

Among the nine individuals being honored was Live 5 News anchor Ann McGill. The other honorees were: Edwin Wright, Cynthia Alston Bell, Riecy G., Clifford Henry Brown, Staff Sgt. Tamika Octavia Vaughn, Phillip Dustan, Ph.D, Damon Lamar Fordham, Ph.D., Dean C. Riegel, Andrew Whitney, and Dr. Catherine McKee McCottry (posthumously.)

“See, while you’re watching us, we’re watching you. And we’re proud of the things that you’re doing,” Gilliard said.

The ceremony normally takes place in Columbia at the State House, but due to Covid-19 protocols, the event was held at North Charleston City Council Chambers.

“It is something to have folks out in our community that is counter-punching all the negativity that we continue to hear and continue to see on a daily basis. My children listen to some of y’all, my children see some of y’all. So please don’t think that the little things that you say on the radio or on broadcast, or that you do in between things are not going unseen,” Matthews said.

The resolution reads in part: “The members of the South Carolina House of Representatives by this resolution, express profound appreciation for the service you have provided to the citizens of this great state and nation!”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
The Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in...
Police investigating Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley
Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an...
Coroner identifies victim of apparent drowning in N. Charleston

Latest News

Every prospective employee at the Charleston County School District undergoes a criminal...
‘Not everything is on your background check’: Charleston County School District to monitor candidates’ social media
Global Health Week will wrap up on Friday, but on Thursday, doctors at MUSC shared their own...
MUSC doctors give perspective on impact of war and conflict in Ukraine
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row appeal in court, challenging SC law
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ribbon cutting for North Charleston inclusive playground