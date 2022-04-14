Live 5 anchor among nine residents recognized by SC House of Representatives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several people from the Lowcountry were honored with resolutions from the South Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday.

Charleston Rep. Wendell Gilliard was joined by Berkeley Rep. Krystle Matthews, in recognizing the exceptional achievements and service of nine individuals who have earned the respect, gratitude, and recognition of South Carolina.

Among the nine individuals being honored was Live 5 News anchor Ann McGill. The other honorees were: Edwin Wright, Cynthia Alston Bell, Riecy G., Clifford Henry Brown, Staff Sgt. Tamika Octavia Vaughn, Phillip Dustan, Ph.D, Damon Lamar Fordham, Ph.D., Dean C. Riegel, Andrew Whitney, and Dr. Catherine McKee McCottry (posthumously.)

“See, while you’re watching us, we’re watching you. And we’re proud of the things that you’re doing,” Gilliard said.

The ceremony normally takes place in Columbia at the State House, but due to Covid-19 protocols, the event was held at North Charleston City Council Chambers.

“It is something to have folks out in our community that is counter-punching all the negativity that we continue to hear and continue to see on a daily basis. My children listen to some of y’all, my children see some of y’all. So please don’t think that the little things that you say on the radio or on broadcast, or that you do in between things are not going unseen,” Matthews said.

The resolution reads in part: “The members of the South Carolina House of Representatives by this resolution, express profound appreciation for the service you have provided to the citizens of this great state and nation!”

