Lowcountry high school baseball teams reach division finals in Hanahan Invitational Tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Lowcountry high school baseball teams punched their tickets to division championship games in the Hanahan Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.

In the Steadman Division Championship game, James Island will face Ashley Ridge. That game is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday at Hanahan High School.

In the Hatfield Division Championship game, Summerville will face Wando. That matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, also at Hanahan High School.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13TH, 2022 Scores:

STEADMAN DIVISION

SITE: HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL

GAME 37: 5:00 OCEAN LAKES, VA 1 VS. PROVIDENCE, NC 3

GAME 38: 7:30 HANAHAN, SC 2 VS. HICKORY GROVE, NC 1

SITE:

JAMES ISLAND CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

GAME 39: 5:00 LUCY BECKHAM, SC 17 VS. OLYMPIC, NC 7

GAME 40: 7:30 OCEANSIDE COLLEGIATE, SC 0 VS. JAMES ISLAND, SC 10 – SEMIFINAL

SITE:

GOOSE CREEK HIGH SCHOOL (SEDGEFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL)

GAME 42: 5:00 STRATFORD, SC 12 VS. PINEWOOD PREP, SC 13

GAME 43: 7:30 GOOSE CREEK, SC 4 VS. TIMBERLAND, SC 1

SITE:

ASHLEY RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

GAME 44: 5:00 WOODLAND, SC 2 VS. REAGAN, NC 14

GAME 45: 7:30 ASHLEY RIDGE, SC 10 VS. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE, DC 6 – SEMIFINAL

HATFIELD DIVISION

SITE:

SUMMERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL (GREGG MIDDLE SCHOOL)

GAME 46: 5:00 HICKORY, VA 0 VS. ARDREY KELL, NC 10

GAME 47: 7:30 CATAWBA RIDGE, SC 2 VS SUMMERVILLE, SC 9 – SEMIFINAL

SITE:

WEST ASHLEY HIGH SCHOOL

GAME 48: 5:00 FORT DORCHESTER, SC 7 VS. HILTON HEAD, SC 2

GAME 49: 7:30 WEST ASHLEY, SC 6 VS. NANSEMOND RIVER, VA 7 9 INNINGS

SITE:

BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL

GAME 50: 5:00 BEAUFORT, SC 4 VS. RANDLEMAN, NC 7

GAME 51: 7:30 BISHOP ENGLAND, SC 6 VS. MAMARONECK, NY 3

SITE:

WANDO HIGH SCHOOL

GAME 52: 5:00 PHILIP SIMMONS, SC 5 VS. BAMBERG EHRHARDT, SC 4

GAME 53: 7:30 WANDO, SC 12 VS. ST. EDWARDS, OH 10 – SEMIFINAL

