MUSC doctors give perspective on impact of war and conflict in Ukraine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Global Health Week will wrap up on Friday, but on Thursday, doctors at MUSC shared their own perspectives on the current crisis in their home countries of Ukraine, Syria, and Ethiopia.

The discussion was aimed at explaining the impacts of war and conflict and how it relates to health concerns.

Health experts say they see crisis like war from a different view: How it’s impacting the health community in certain countries and why people in the Lowcountry should care.

Dr. Oleg Palygin works at MUSC in the Nephrology Department, and is originally from Ukraine. He said he still has family members in Ukraine now.

Palygin said being a doctor, he’s kept up with how the war is putting a strain on the health system in Ukraine.

He said in the U.S., people with diseases like cancer, diabetes and kidney disease know just how much of a struggle it is to afford medication and keep up with seeing doctors on a regular basis.

He said for people in Ukraine, mixing that with war has been even harder, especially since many health professionals have fled for their own safety.

“Currently, all government hospitals and clinics are working in Ukraine. The private pharmacy sector is mainly affected since many of the private pharmacies are still closed. The real shortage of medications is seriously affecting particular groups of patients,” Palygin said.

All panelists agreed on the fact that while overconsuming news during crises like the war on Ukraine can be harmful to our mental health but said the media can be a powerful tool during these times to highlight important issues and bring help to those affected by war.

Before the discussion wrapped up, doctors mentioned how this is Europe’s worst refugee crisis in decades, leaving so many without basic necessities like food, water, and health services.

They said that’s why people in the Lowcountry should continue to help how they can by signing petitions, volunteering their time, and donating supplies.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.