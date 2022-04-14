Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man following a high speed chase in the North Charleston area.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

His arrest stems from an incident on Wednesday night when a police officer saw a silver Dodge Charger with a dark tint driving on Meeting Street, and when the officer got behind the vehicle to follow it, the Charger sped off and a high speed chase ensued, a police report states.

Officers say the chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle slowed down and pulled over at 5050 Rivers Ave. where a felony traffic stop was conducted and the driver taken into custody.

A report on the incident states that the suspect said he thought he had a warrant out for his arrest.

