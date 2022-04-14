One80 Place asks landlords statewide to complete survey to break barriers around housing homeless

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One80 Place is calling on landlords across the state of South Carolina to fill out a survey to help them with their mission to end homelessness. The organization defines a landlord as anyone who has a property to rent for residential purposes regardless of size or the number of units.

One80 Place CEO Stacey Denaux says homeless tenants tend to make great ones because they are thankful to have a fresh start in a new home.

The survey is about figuring out the challenges landlords might face when working with homeless tenants, or what draws a landlord to want to work with their clients.

One80 Place serves over 20 counties in South Carolina. They are encouraging landlords statewide to take part in their survey. It will serve as a market analysis of the landlord world, and they are looking for recommendations on how they can better support their clients once they move into housing.

“It will really give us some good data around program design, how we support our clients once they move into their own housing, and what the landlords need ongoing in addition to the rent which is the most obvious,” Denaux says.

One80 Place has partnered with a local consulting firm, 1,000 feathers. The firm will analyze the data and within 60 days One 80 Place hopes to have some actionable plans in place.

“We really believe everyone deserves the safety and dignity of home, and so a landlord that might be hesitant to take a risk on somebody who’s been homeless we can answer those questions for you. We can be that or that go between if necessary and go between supporting the landlord and the client in this new relationship,” Denaux says.

One80 Place says the survey should take no more than 10 to 15 minutes to complete and the deadline is Wednesday.

Click here for the link to the survey.

