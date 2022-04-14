Person injured in shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot at rapper DaBaby’s residence around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, authorities said.

According to the Troutman Police Department, the shooting occurred at 135 Stillwater Road in Troutman and one person was injured by a single gunshot wound.

The person’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, and the TPD does not believe there is any threat to the community.

According to the Troutman Police chief, DaBaby was home at the time of the shooting when an unknown gunman entered the residence but wasn’t injured.

Just wrapped up an interview with the Troutman Police Chief. He confirms rap star DaBaby was home at the time of the shooting when an unknown gunman entered the residence but wasn’t injured. More information to be released this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JTugW104cA — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) April 14, 2022

Authorities said more information will be released Thursday afternoon.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, is a Charlotte native.

