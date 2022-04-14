Person injured in shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence

SC Lottery
According to police, one person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a shooting at his home Wednesday night.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot at rapper DaBaby’s residence around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, authorities said.

According to the Troutman Police Department, the shooting occurred at 135 Stillwater Road in Troutman and one person was injured by a single gunshot wound.

The person’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, and the TPD does not believe there is any threat to the community.

According to the Troutman Police chief, DaBaby was home at the time of the shooting when an unknown gunman entered the residence but wasn’t injured.

Authorities said more information will be released Thursday afternoon.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, is a Charlotte native.

Related: DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte

