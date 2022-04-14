SC Lottery
President Biden set to visit N.C. Thursday

He is traveling to Greensboro to speak at North Carolina A&T State University.
President Biden is set to speak at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro on Thursday.
President Biden is set to speak at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro on Thursday.(Source: CBS News / YouTube)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – President Joe Biden is heading to the Tar Heel state on Thursday.

He is traveling to Greensboro to speak at North Carolina A&T State University. The president will also get a tour of the school’s new Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, which opened in February.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden will meet faculty and students who are studying robotics and cybersecurity.

Biden is also expected to discuss his “Building a Better America” plan, efforts to increase pay, rebuild the supply chain and bring down costs for Americans.

WBTV will have a crew in Greensboro. Check back for updates throughout the day on the president’s visit.

