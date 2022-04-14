President Biden set to visit N.C. Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – President Joe Biden is heading to the Tar Heel state on Thursday.

He is traveling to Greensboro to speak at North Carolina A&T State University. The president will also get a tour of the school’s new Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, which opened in February.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden will meet faculty and students who are studying robotics and cybersecurity.

Bright and early Thursday morning here in Greensboro. @POTUS will be speaking here at @ncatsuaggies where he will tour their new Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research & Innovation Complex, which opened in February. @WBTV_News — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) April 14, 2022

Biden is also expected to discuss his “Building a Better America” plan, efforts to increase pay, rebuild the supply chain and bring down costs for Americans.

