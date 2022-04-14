Victims’ attorney files motion arguing Bowen Turner’s bond company should answer for failures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court documents show the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network has filed a motion arguing the bond company responsible for monitoring Bowen Turner, an Orangeburg County teen accused of multiple sexual assaults and dozens of bond violations, should be answering for its own failures in the case.

Ilery Bonding Company in Orangeburg was providing GPS monitoring for Bowen Turner from August of 2019 until last week, according to court documents.

The company was ordered by the court to report any and all house arrest violations to the Solicitor’s Office or the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office within 24 hours, but documents show it did not. The company should be held accountable, Sarah Ford, the legal director of the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network (SCVAN), argues in a motion filed Apr. 6.

Turner, who is currently 19-years-old, was facing multiple first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. He is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in June of 2019 in Orangeburg County while out on bond for sexually assaulting a different teenager just months before in Bamberg County in October of 2018.

Court documents show he was also accused of sexually assaulting a third teenager before that in April of 2018 in Calhoun County.

Last week as part of a deal with prosecutors, Turner pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to 5 years’ probation.

This motion argues Turner effectively escaped custody by leaving house arrest nearly 50 times to go to multiple golf courses, sporting goods shops, a car dealership in Georgia, a steakhouse in Columbia and more.

The documents contend the bond company’s failure to report these violations is a “flagrant violation of the Court’s order.”

That order, documents show, required Turner to stay at home with a GPS monitor, except to see his attorney, for mental health appointments or medical emergencies. The order also stated that a GPS monitoring company that did not follow the order could face criminal and civil penalties.

The company also violated the victims’ rights, according to the motion, because the victims were not reasonably informed that the defendant had “escaped.”

The motion calls for the bond company to appear before a judge and explain why they should not be held in contempt of court, as well as file a report of all GPS monitored cases.

It calls for the company to suspend its GPS monitoring services and calls for the court to impose monetary sanctions against it.

Circuit Court Judge Markley Dennis refused to sign the motion, Ford says, so a hearing has not been set for the company to appear in court. SCVAN is working on appealing this decision to make sure the bond company that’s tasked with overseeing what defendants are doing is actually upholding its duties, according to Ford.

We reached out to the Illery Bonding Company and they said they have no comment.

