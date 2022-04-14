Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mace said in a Tweet on Wednesday night that she was sanctioned for supporting Ukraine, and cited a bill banning Russian gas imports.

Vladimir Putin sanctioned me and other members of Congress for supporting @Ukraine and supporting their will to fight for their freedom and democracy. Or maybe it was my bill (and others) banning Russian oil and gas imports.



Do you support banning Russian oil and gas too?



🇺🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vO2V8FmBZM — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 14, 2022

Russia announced on Wednesday that the country had imposed sanctions on nearly 400 members of Congress for Washington blacklisting Russian lawmakers.

According to a report by CNN, the US Treasury Department on March 24 announced sanctions against 328 members of the 450-seat Russian State Duma — the lower level of the two-tiered Russian Parliament.

A few weeks ago, Mace traveled to Poland to see the refugee crises from the war, and also called for stronger sanctions against Russia.

When she returned, Mace said Poland had welcomed over 2 million refugees from Ukraine, and said she got emotional thinking about their situation.

“I was in tears because there were many kids in these facilities,” Mace said. “And to think that they, they just came out of this war-torn country. They’re not in school. The PTSD that those children and their parents are gonna have to deal with. It’s very devastating.”

