SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress

Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mace said in a Tweet on Wednesday night that she was sanctioned for supporting Ukraine, and cited a bill banning Russian gas imports.

Russia announced on Wednesday that the country had imposed sanctions on nearly 400 members of Congress for Washington blacklisting Russian lawmakers.

According to a report by CNN, the US Treasury Department on March 24 announced sanctions against 328 members of the 450-seat Russian State Duma — the lower level of the two-tiered Russian Parliament.

A few weeks ago, Mace traveled to Poland to see the refugee crises from the war, and also called for stronger sanctions against Russia.

When she returned, Mace said Poland had welcomed over 2 million refugees from Ukraine, and said she got emotional thinking about their situation.

“I was in tears because there were many kids in these facilities,” Mace said. “And to think that they, they just came out of this war-torn country. They’re not in school. The PTSD that those children and their parents are gonna have to deal with. It’s very devastating.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston
David Lee Newman (left) and Payton Lee Tyson (right), both 18, were charged with conspiracy to...
2 suspects arrested ahead of planned robbery, police say
Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an...
Coroner identifies victim of apparent drowning in N. Charleston
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Currently students who receive LIFE or Palmetto Fellows Scholarships to attend South Carolina’s...
Proposal would pay SC college students majoring in education if they become teachers
These two phases will complete the town’s second-largest recreation complex, behind Park West...
Next phases of Carolina Park Recreation Complex to expand youth sports in Mount Pleasant
Dr. Helen Frazier emailed district leaders in August about complaints she received about the...
Emails show Charleston Co. School District board member raising discrimination concerns
VIDEO: Emails show Charleston Co. School District board member raising discrimination concerns
VIDEO: Emails show Charleston Co. School District board member raising discrimination concerns