SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
The Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in...
Police investigating Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley
Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an...
Coroner identifies victim of apparent drowning in N. Charleston
The City of Goose Creek continues to grow in terms of population, and Tuesday night the council...
Goose Creek officially votes to bring in largest commercial development in city’s history

Latest News

A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
Puppy rescued by fire department fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
VIDEO: Puppy rescued by fire crews fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter