CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a large outside fire in the Awendaw area Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say crews are battling the fire between Broomstraw Hill Road and Martin George Road.

Authorities have requested the State Forest Service for assistance.

Crews on scene between Broomstraw Hill Road and Martin George Rd in Awendaw, large outside fire. Requested State Forest Service. pic.twitter.com/Jedw5pW7tj — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) April 15, 2022

