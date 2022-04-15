SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Baby formula shortage causes Lowcountry families to struggle to find items

Many babies require baby formula as their main source of nutrition, but the nationwide shortage...
Many babies require baby formula as their main source of nutrition, but the nationwide shortage of baby formula has Lowcountry mothers scrambling to find what their babies need.(Storyblocks)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - For some families, breastfeeding isn’t an option for their little ones.

Many babies require baby formula as their main source of nutrition, but the nationwide shortage of baby formula has Lowcountry mothers scrambling to find what their babies need.

One mother, Regina Green, said searching for baby formula is like going on a scavenger hunt.

Green has four children and is now a mother of a 4-month-old baby boy named Mason. Mason is on Nutramigen because he’s lactose-intolerant.

Green, like many other parents, said it’s even harder to find a formula for babies who require a specialized, hypoallergenic formula to help them gain weight and get the nutrients they need.

Green lives in Summerville but said she’s had to travel to other areas like Johns Island and Mount Pleasant to find formula because stores in her neighborhood always have empty shelves.

“I would go there and say, ‘I need a sample for the baby,’” Green explains. “Some people would say, ‘Three moms have already been here today.’ So, you explain to them what’s going on because some people don’t know what’s going on.”

Green has tried all the big retailers and pharmacies like Walgreens, Walmart, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Publix and Target. She says it’s frustrating spending hours looking for food for her baby.

However, Green says one route she’s turned to in times of need is her pediatrician’s office which helps with baby formula samples. She said when she comes across a big can of formula, she snatches it up, not knowing the next time she’ll find one for her baby boy.

A pediatrician at MUSC said for families dealing with this issue they can try their baby’s doctor and see if they have samples to help.

The other options would be trying to get loved ones to keep an eye out while in the store if they come across cans of the formula your baby needs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting

Latest News

James Island fire officials say the fire involves an abandoned building in the area of Mosquito...
Emergency crews working structure fire on Mosquito Beach
A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her...
Lawsuit: Roper St. Francis patient struggled to breathe for hours before dying days later
The Charleston Jewish Federation says with the help of their international partners they will...
Charleston Jewish Federation sends Passover meals to Ukrainian Jews affected by the war
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting
The fate of Gadsden Creek on the Charleston peninsula remains up in the air.
Debate reignites over fate of Gadsden Creek in downtown Charleston