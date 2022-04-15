SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. man sentenced for solicitation of a minor

A Berkeley County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal solicitation of a minor.
A Berkeley County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal solicitation of a minor.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal solicitation of a minor.

Charles Hajek was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The attorney general’s office says Hajek contacted an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media in January 2021 and traveled to a location to have sex with the minor.

When Hajek arrived, he was arrested and later admitted to communicating with the undercover officer, Wilson says.

Wilson says Hajek was on probation for an unrelated assault and battery conviction at the time of his arrest. The probation was revoked and Hajek will serve a concurrent 10-year sentence for the charge.

