Charleston County Parks responds to email about turning lazy river into ‘queso cheese lazy river’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks took to Twitter on Thursday to share a “cheesy” email they received regarding an attraction at one of their parks.

The email suggested using queso cheese for the lazy river at Whirlin’ Waters. The emailer “saw an ad at Moe’s Southwest Grill” suggesting the change and thought it was a “good idea.”

“We could all just float in the river with a bag of chips and a long twisty straw and have the time of our lives,” the email read.

A few problems with turning the attraction into “the cheesy oasis we have all dreamed of” were brought to light by a customer service representative for the park system.

Among the issues, the park cited the lack of chips large enough for people to float on and twisty straws capable of sucking up queso.

“It mayyy be able to pull the queso blanco at best,” the reply email stated.

Despite the challenges, the representative said the suggestion would be passed along the chain of command.

Our customer service team fields all types of questions... pic.twitter.com/iNldLSk7ZN — Charleston Parks (@ChasCountyParks) April 14, 2022

Park officials said they valued every suggestion to make the parks safer and more accessible.

